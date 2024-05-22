Politician accused of saying something about 50 dead wolves

Animal rights activists locate poaching

Suntinger testified at the trial in Vienna that a total of 50 wolves had been poached in the Lienz Dolomites and in the Carinthian Kreuzeck Group. The local politician is also said to have stated that he not only knew about the killings, but also how the killed animals were disposed of. "Suntinger got off with a diversion at the trial because of his shooting bonus for poaching. But he is not at all remorseful. On the contrary, he is provocative and rants about 50 illegally poached animals, which seems to excite him," says Martin Balluch, chairman of the VGT.