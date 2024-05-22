Vorteilswelt
Poll crash

Greens only as big as beer party!

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 11:50

On the very day of Lena Schilling's press conference, in which the 23-year-old commented on the latest accusations, a new poll on the National Council elections was published: the Greens plummeted to eight percent and are currently only as big as the beer party.

Just a few days ago, the young EU leadership candidate and other prominent Greens plummeted in the APA confidence index, and now a new poll for the National Council elections in the fall has revealed the next major setback in terms of expected votes.

Details of the survey on X (Twitter):

In detail, the Greens fall in the Sunday poll - commissioned by ATV and Puls4 at Unique Research (1200 surveys by telephone and online, 2.98 percent fluctuation margin) - with a minus of 5.9 percentage points to eight percent and are thus on a par with the NEOS and the Beer Party.

In serious turmoil: Green Party leader Werner Kogler and his young EU lead candidate Lena Schilling (Bild: APA/Tobias Steinmaurer)
In serious turmoil: Green Party leader Werner Kogler and his young EU lead candidate Lena Schilling
(Bild: APA/Tobias Steinmaurer)

Meanwhile, the FPÖ continues to soar. The blue party is now clearly in the lead with 31 percent, while the ÖVP (21 percent) and SPÖ (20 percent) are almost neck and neck in second and third place.

The Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD) also recently conducted surveys - according to these, a (blue-led) coalition of the FPÖ and ÖVP would currently be the favorite.

In the IFDD Sunday poll, the Greens did even worse on Friday, coming in at seven percent - but still just ahead of Dominik Wlazny's beer party.

Folgen Sie uns auf