Red Bull headquarters to remain in Austria

New records

In the letter, the beverage giant refers to new records: "2023 was once again the most successful year in Red Bull's history, with more than 12 billion cans sold." 2024 is already looking like another record year. Nevertheless, it is "not a matter of course that every year will be the best in our history. And it is something special that we were able to set new records again in 2023." One reason for this is that Red Bull's success story has consisted of the same ingredients for many years: "The commitment, expertise and teamwork of the people who work for Red Bull." They want to say "thank you" for this with this message.