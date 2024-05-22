After several refusals
Big showdown with René Benko in the U-committee
Tyrolean real estate juggler René Benko was the number one topic in the COFAG committee of inquiry from day one. His tax audits and transactions were the focus of the parties. After several refusals, the insolvent entrepreneur will now be presented in parliament on Wednesday. The "Krone" is on site for you during the questioning.
The parliamentary committee of inquiry into the Covid Financing Agency (COFAG) enters its final stage on Wednesday. The highlight and end of the committee will be the questioning of Tyrolean real estate juggler René Benko, who has already been summoned twice but has never appeared before.
However, the content of the questioning could be difficult. Because several investigations are underway against Benko, he has extensive rights of privilege in the questioning of the parties under the obligation to tell the truth.
- The U-Committee set up by the SPÖ and FPÖ is investigating a "two-tier administration due to preferential treatment of billionaires by ÖVP government members".
- The Covid financing agency is accused of having overfinanced the companies of the Signa founder. Of particular interest is his luxury property "Chalet N", which - contrary to what was stated - is said to have served as private accommodation.
- Wolfgang Peschorn, the head of the Financial Procurator's Office, was questioned about Signa and its alleged managing director Benko on the first day of the committee's questioning. The 18.7 million euros in COFAG funds that flowed to Signa were also discussed.
The Signa bankruptcy is considered the largest in Austrian economic history. It was only at the beginning of May that it became known that the next sub-company of Benko's Signa construct was bankrupt. Signa Retail GmbH has over one billion euros in liabilities.
