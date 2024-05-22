Vorteilswelt
After several refusals

Big showdown with René Benko in the U-committee

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 09:30

Tyrolean real estate juggler René Benko was the number one topic in the COFAG committee of inquiry from day one. His tax audits and transactions were the focus of the parties. After several refusals, the insolvent entrepreneur will now be presented in parliament on Wednesday. The "Krone" is on site for you during the questioning.

The parliamentary committee of inquiry into the Covid Financing Agency (COFAG) enters its final stage on Wednesday. The highlight and end of the committee will be the questioning of Tyrolean real estate juggler René Benko, who has already been summoned twice but has never appeared before.

However, the content of the questioning could be difficult. Because several investigations are underway against Benko, he has extensive rights of privilege in the questioning of the parties under the obligation to tell the truth.

The Signa bankruptcy is considered the largest in Austrian economic history. It was only at the beginning of May that it became known that the next sub-company of Benko's Signa construct was bankrupt. Signa Retail GmbH has over one billion euros in liabilities.

