Dankl gives up his company car

He has applied for a company car. According to the city government's work program, the other members of government can also access these cars. However, the KPÖ Plus and the Citizens' List want to turn the second vehicle into a shared city government vehicle that can also be used by employees of the municipal directorate. Due to legal questions as to which department the car should be allocated to, no decision has yet been made in the City Senate. A decision is to be made at the next meeting at the beginning of June.