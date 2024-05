A lightning course in love, lust and passion

"Krone": Doyou fall in love less easily if you are completely happy and satisfied with yourself?

Isabella Woldrich: You can fall in love in any situation. The only question is how long the relationship will last. If you find yourself in a crisis, for example, you often confuse help with love. So you fall in love with a fellow sufferer or someone who helps you through this difficult time. Once you're back on safe ground, the things you have in common are often gone. It is therefore certainly a good idea to fall in love from a stable position. Otherwise, there is a risk of symbiotic relationships in which it is more about "needing" each other to fill personal deficits instead of enriching each other. You are also much more attractive to potential life partners if you are doing well yourself and radiate a good attitude towards life. That's why I always spice up my single ladies and gentlemen in my practice so that they are happy with themselves before I send them into the dating jungle(laughs).