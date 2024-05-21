Upper Styria gets a new mobility plan

Necessary connection to the Koralm Railway

What does the concept envisage? Rail and bus services are to be expanded. In particular with regard to the new Koralm Railway, connecting lines to rail transport are needed. For example, Neumarkt and the Aichfeld region will be better connected to the train network, and Bruck an der Mur will also have a more frequent service. The RegioBus network is also being expanded and car-sharing options created.