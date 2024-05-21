Vorteilswelt
Train, bus, bike, car

Upper Styria gets a new mobility plan

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 15:50

From trains and buses to bikes and cars: Upper Styria West is to be upgraded with a new transport plan. The concept is intended to serve as a basis for future investments and guarantee connections to the rest of Styria and the new Koralm Railway.

comment0 Kommentare

A particularly extensive and at the same time difficult to access part of Styria is to undergo a transformation: Upper Styria West is getting a new mobility plan. The plan has been in the works since the beginning of 2023, and voices from the population have also been specifically included.

"In the interests of our Murau-Murtal region, joint solutions were found that not only strengthen public transport, but also promote cycling and walking. It is the result of many good ideas and countless discussions," says Regional Chairwoman and President of the Provincial Parliament Manuela Khom (ÖVP). The plan is primarily intended to form a basis for future investments.

Necessary connection to the Koralm Railway
What does the concept envisage? Rail and bus services are to be expanded. In particular with regard to the new Koralm Railway, connecting lines to rail transport are needed. For example, Neumarkt and the Aichfeld region will be better connected to the train network, and Bruck an der Mur will also have a more frequent service. The RegioBus network is also being expanded and car-sharing options created.

The Koralm Railway is scheduled to open at the end of 2025. (Bild: Wallner Hannes)
The Koralm Railway is scheduled to open at the end of 2025.
(Bild: Wallner Hannes)

Another focus is on routes for pedestrians and cyclists. Road safety is to be guaranteed for them as well as for motorists. For the latter, a new road connection between Judenburg-West and St. Georgen ob Judenburg is now also planned.

"With this plan, we are setting new standards for mobility that both overcomes ecological challenges and meets the social and economic needs of our society. We are actively promoting an environment that improves the quality of life and ensures that everyone can move around safely and freely," says Transport Officer and Deputy GovernorAnton Lang (SPÖ).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

