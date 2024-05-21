"Absolute no-no"
Sarah Jessica Parker: Mega hat makes for a laugh
Sarah Jessica Parker has always set new trends with her role as Carrie Bradshaw. But will this accessory catch on? The actress has now appeared in a mega hat while filming the "Sex And The City" spin-off "And Just Like That...".
At the beginning of the week, Sarah Jessica Parker shot some scenes for the new season of "And Just Like That ..." together with fellow series star Sarita Choudhury and caused quite a stir. However, the reason for this was not a risqué shot, but the unmissable accessory perched on the head of series style icon Carrie Bradshaw.
Sun hat or bedspread?
Parker, who had already slipped into the role of the New York columnist for the cult series "Sex And The City", was wearing a truly impressive hat that could not only be used as sun protection, but probably also as a comforter.
And not just because of the size, but also because of the check pattern, which is reminiscent of many a comforter cover in alpine huts.
Fans laugh about hat, cheer about slippers
Fashionable top or rather a flop? Fans of the series couldn't quite make up their minds when the 59-year-old posted a photo of the shoot on her Instagram profile.
"What's that on her head?" asked one fan, visibly confused. "Come on, that hat is crazy," added another. And yet another said: "That hat is an absolute no-no."
Others, however, were less enthusiastic about Carrie's headgear, but more about the footwear worn by the series heroine. For once, Parker wasn't wearing high heels on her feet, but comfortable slippers. "OMG! Dr. Scholls!!! Finally something we can identify with when it comes to shoes!!!" cheered one fan.
Parker wishes she wasn't so thin
In a podcast interview a few days ago, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that she secretly wished she had more kilos on her ribs. "A lot of people have their kind of cross to bear. I don't like being thin," the 59-year-old explained in an interview with the "Glad We Had This Chat" podcast.
However, she says it is difficult for her to gain weight. "If you meet my siblings, it's the same genetic pattern. I don't particularly celebrate being thin. I would rather have more weight, but that's just the way my body works," she confessed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.