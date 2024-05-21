Scarlett Johansson rages about similar AI voice

Johansson said she was "shocked, angry and in disbelief" that OpenAI chairman Sam Altman had developed a voice that "sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends" and media "couldn't tell the difference". She explained that Altman had offered to work with OpenAI in September, but she had declined. Johansson also said that she had asked OpenAI for detailed information on how "Sky" was created.