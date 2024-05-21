"Shocked & angry"
Scarlett Johansson rages about similar AI voice
Scarlett Johansson (39) is not on good terms with the people behind OpenAI. The reason: she suspects that her distinctive voice has been stolen. The ChatGPT developer is therefore working on temporarily switching off the voice that resembles the actress.
The ChatGPT developer OpenAI says it is working on temporarily switching off a voice that resembles the actress Scarlett Johansson. "We believe that AI voices should not intentionally mimic the distinctive voice of a celebrity," OpenAI explained in a blog post on Monday.
The voice in question, called "Sky", was based on the natural speaking voice of another professional actress and was not intended to sound like Johansson. However, the actress herself was "shocked" by the resemblance she perceived.
Johansson said she was "shocked, angry and in disbelief" that OpenAI chairman Sam Altman had developed a voice that "sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends" and media "couldn't tell the difference". She explained that Altman had offered to work with OpenAI in September, but she had declined. Johansson also said that she had asked OpenAI for detailed information on how "Sky" was created.
OpenAI is working on pausing "Sky"
OpenAI is working on a way to "pause" "Sky", according to online service X. "We've heard questions about how we selected the voices in ChatGPT, specifically Sky." The company said it had been working with professional voice actors on synthetic voices, which it calls "Breeze", "Cove", "Ember", "Juniper" and "Sky".
Last week, OpenAI presented a new version of ChatGPT in which the voice assistant is adapted even more closely to human behavior than before. The revised tool is more powerful than previous versions and, like its predecessors, processes commands and instructions given by voice, text or images. Communication with the user comes very close to a conversation between two people.
