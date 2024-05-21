Explosive results
Polls: Blue-Turquoise is the most popular coalition
Austrians long for stability in turbulent times. Two-party coalitions are preferred. The FPÖ/ÖVP are in the lead.
The EU elections will be held on June 9, followed by the National Council elections at the end of September. There, as there, the FPÖ is likely to emerge as the clear winner. The "Krone" reported on current polls by the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD). There are other explosive figures from the study.
Turquoise and blue are very popular
Which coalition will it be, dear Austrians? Of 1003 people surveyed in mid-May, 19% are in favor of a government consisting of the FPÖ and ÖVP (see chart). This is followed by the long unloved classic with ÖVP/SPÖ and SPÖ/ÖVP with 13% and 11% respectively. A coalition led by the Turquoise Party with the Blue Party, on the other hand, is only popular with 7%. Various three-party variants, which have been repeatedly dynamized recently, are also moderately popular.
IFDD head Christoph Haselmayer: "In recent months, the three-way coalition was also more popular in my polls. But the closer the election date gets, the more people seem to be thinking about stable conditions." In contrast to other countries in Europe, Austria has not yet had a federal government with more than two parties.
Fear of "German conditions"
Added to this is the extensive reporting on the fragile conditions in Austria's large neighbor to the north. People fear "German conditions". The traffic light consisting of SPD, Green and Liberal is only flashing discreetly. "That's a warning signal for Austria." Nevertheless, a three-party coalition is not unrealistic.
If SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer stand by their announcements that they do not want to govern with FPÖ boss Herbert Kickl, they would need a third partner as things stand today. Haselmayer also asked whether Kickl should give up his chancellorship or ministry in favor of FPÖ participation in government. 48 say yes, 30 percent say no.
Social security and migration are top issues
People were also asked about the issues that currently concern them the most. Multiple answers were possible. "Social security" (65%) and "migration and asylum" (57%) are the most relevant. According to IFDD head Haselmayer, the latter is gradually catching up and is playing into the hands of the FPÖ in particular. Speaking of which: according to the survey, the issues are decisive for 72% of respondents. Only for 25 percent the face at the top. Who says it's only about superficialities?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.