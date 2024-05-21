Polls: Blue-Turquoise is the most popular coalition

Social security and migration are top issues

People were also asked about the issues that currently concern them the most. Multiple answers were possible. "Social security" (65%) and "migration and asylum" (57%) are the most relevant. According to IFDD head Haselmayer, the latter is gradually catching up and is playing into the hands of the FPÖ in particular. Speaking of which: according to the survey, the issues are decisive for 72% of respondents. Only for 25 percent the face at the top. Who says it's only about superficialities?