Timo Horn: “Not lacking in potential, but …”

Horn, who came on a free transfer from Cologne in the winter and still has an uncertain future due to his expiring contract, didn't have too much to do this afternoon. Also because it was noticeable at LASK "that the final motivation is no longer there", as Horn said. The lost championship was painful. "We've proven often enough that we can do it, and today was no exception. We don't lack potential. But attitude and mentality, pushing ourselves to the limit week after week, that has to be the requirement," the German made clear.