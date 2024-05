Oilers force seventh game against Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers have forced a deciding game in the NHL play-offs against the Vancouver Canucks. The Oilers won game six of the series against the Canucks 5-1 at home on Saturday (local time) to even the Western Conference semifinals at 3-3. Game seven will take place on Tuesday night in Vancouver. The Dallas Stars are the final opponent in the Western Conference. In the East, the New York Rangers will face the Florida Panthers.