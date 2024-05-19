Vorteilswelt
73-year-old injured

Everything seemed clear at the level crossing, then a train came along

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 12:30

A 73-year-old man from Mühlviertel apparently completely overlooked a train in Baumgartenberg. His car was rammed by the train and thrown into a field. The injured driver stated that he had stopped at the stop sign in front of the level crossing, looked left and right and only then accelerated.

The 73-year-old pensioner from Au an der Donau was driving his car at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday on a goods road in the municipality of Baumgartenberg coming from the Saxen model airfield in the direction of Au. At the same time, a 26-year-old railcar driver was driving an ÖBB train with around 30 passengers on the so-called Donauuferbahn in the direction of St. Valentin.

Train had 60 km/h on the speedometer
As the train approached the unrestricted level crossing on the Donauuferbahn Grein/Baumgartenberg line at a speed of around 60 km/h, the railcar driver gave an acoustic signal. The 73-year-old, who according to him had stopped at the stop sign there, looked left and right and then crossed the unrestricted level crossing, was hit by the railcar coming from the right and thrown into the adjacent field. He was injured to an indeterminate degree in the collision and was taken to the Neuromed Campus Linz by the Christophorus 10 ambulance.

Both drivers were sober
The driver of the railcar and the passengers did not suffer any injuries or damage. The Baumgartenberg and Saxen volunteer fire departments were deployed with 30 men and six vehicles to clear the accident. Alcohol tests were carried out on both drivers and came back negative.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Folgen Sie uns auf