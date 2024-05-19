Everything seemed clear at the level crossing, then a train came along

The 73-year-old pensioner from Au an der Donau was driving his car at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday on a goods road in the municipality of Baumgartenberg coming from the Saxen model airfield in the direction of Au. At the same time, a 26-year-old railcar driver was driving an ÖBB train with around 30 passengers on the so-called Donauuferbahn in the direction of St. Valentin.



Train had 60 km/h on the speedometer

As the train approached the unrestricted level crossing on the Donauuferbahn Grein/Baumgartenberg line at a speed of around 60 km/h, the railcar driver gave an acoustic signal. The 73-year-old, who according to him had stopped at the stop sign there, looked left and right and then crossed the unrestricted level crossing, was hit by the railcar coming from the right and thrown into the adjacent field. He was injured to an indeterminate degree in the collision and was taken to the Neuromed Campus Linz by the Christophorus 10 ambulance.



Both drivers were sober

The driver of the railcar and the passengers did not suffer any injuries or damage. The Baumgartenberg and Saxen volunteer fire departments were deployed with 30 men and six vehicles to clear the accident. Alcohol tests were carried out on both drivers and came back negative.