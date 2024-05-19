73-year-old injured
Everything seemed clear at the level crossing, then a train came along
A 73-year-old man from Mühlviertel apparently completely overlooked a train in Baumgartenberg. His car was rammed by the train and thrown into a field. The injured driver stated that he had stopped at the stop sign in front of the level crossing, looked left and right and only then accelerated.
The 73-year-old pensioner from Au an der Donau was driving his car at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday on a goods road in the municipality of Baumgartenberg coming from the Saxen model airfield in the direction of Au. At the same time, a 26-year-old railcar driver was driving an ÖBB train with around 30 passengers on the so-called Donauuferbahn in the direction of St. Valentin.
Train had 60 km/h on the speedometer
As the train approached the unrestricted level crossing on the Donauuferbahn Grein/Baumgartenberg line at a speed of around 60 km/h, the railcar driver gave an acoustic signal. The 73-year-old, who according to him had stopped at the stop sign there, looked left and right and then crossed the unrestricted level crossing, was hit by the railcar coming from the right and thrown into the adjacent field. He was injured to an indeterminate degree in the collision and was taken to the Neuromed Campus Linz by the Christophorus 10 ambulance.
Both drivers were sober
The driver of the railcar and the passengers did not suffer any injuries or damage. The Baumgartenberg and Saxen volunteer fire departments were deployed with 30 men and six vehicles to clear the accident. Alcohol tests were carried out on both drivers and came back negative.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.