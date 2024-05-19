Exhibition in Vienna
When bacteria become works of art
An extraordinary art exhibition that unites art and science in a unique way opens in Vienna on Sunday. Together with photographer Uli Kallinger, artist Erich Schopf presents his "bacteriography" technique. This involves using living bacterial cultures as an artistic medium. With a precise hand and scientific know-how, Schopf creates impressive images.
Erich Schopf discovered the microcosm for himself at a young age. At the age of 14, he was fascinated by colorful and hidden things, as he says himself. Working in the development of paints, Schopf gained his first artistic experience with centrifugal paintings, in which the centrifugal force and the placement of the colors were cleverly staged.
Making the world of the microcosm more than just visible
"Bacteriography" is a neologism coined by the artist to visualize the world of the microcosm in such a way that it could find its way into art. In simple terms, it refers to drawing and painting with bacteria. The artist sees "bacteriography" as a symbiosis of art and science.
"It is fascinating to see how bacterial cultures grow and create works of art," says Schopf. The artist adds that only a few microorganisms have the ability to compose very complex images. All it takes is a tiny starting point. "I call the painting 'bacteriography' and the compositions 'bacterioaesthetics'".
Photographer captures the beauty of "bacteriography" with a camera
Since June 2023, professional soldier and photographer Uli Kallinger has been taking pictures of Erich Schopf's microbes and artworks - and capturing the beauty and complexity of "bacteriography" with his camera. "Again and again they (the microbes; note) amaze us when we explore them," says Kallinger about the fascinating collaboration with the artist.
Anyone who wants to find out more about the unique "bacteriography" and how to paint (almost) invisibly now has the opportunity to take in the impressive images in Vienna. From May 19 to June 1, the works can be seen at the City Gallery Vienna at Mahlerstraße 11 in Vienna's city center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
