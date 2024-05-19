STC top of the table
“Now we are number one in Salzburg”
After the win in the derby against Anif, STC is smiling from the top of the table in the Tennis Bundesliga and can almost plan for the semi-finals. A youngster showed how it's done in a generational duel.
Now we are number one in Salzburg" - the STC Team Salzburg was jubilant on Saturday afternoon. The Volksgärtner celebrated a 6:3 victory in the derby against their local rivals in Anif and are now smiling from the top of the table in the Tennis Bundesliga. In fantastic temperatures in front of well over 200 spectators at the foot of the Untersberg, the team from the city were already 2:1 ahead after the doubles matches. Daniel Masur and Gabriel Schmidt had defeated the brothers Jürgen (two-time Grand Slam winner) and Gerald Melzer.
"Was totally nervous"
Dario Navarro (18) finally pulled the coals out of the fire for Team Salzburg in the singles. With victory in the generational duel against Gerald Mandl (53), who stepped in for the Anifers, who were short of replacements. "I was totally nervous. That was certainly one of my coolest victories," grinned Navarro. Afterwards, he and his colleagues plunged into the nightlife and duly celebrated their success. The Volksgärtner will continue on Whit Monday (11) with a home clash against Dornbirn. Another win would secure their place in the semi-finals. Anif has a rest day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
