“Now we are number one in Salzburg”

"Was totally nervous"

Dario Navarro (18) finally pulled the coals out of the fire for Team Salzburg in the singles. With victory in the generational duel against Gerald Mandl (53), who stepped in for the Anifers, who were short of replacements. "I was totally nervous. That was certainly one of my coolest victories," grinned Navarro. Afterwards, he and his colleagues plunged into the nightlife and duly celebrated their success. The Volksgärtner will continue on Whit Monday (11) with a home clash against Dornbirn. Another win would secure their place in the semi-finals. Anif has a rest day.