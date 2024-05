Melissa Naschenweng celebrates her open-air start

Pop star Melissa Naschenweng knows how to get her fans going. The 33-year-old proved this once again on Saturday evening in Uttendorf. Just in case it got a little too hot, the rain came right on time for the start of the concert. And just in case, the Uttendorf volunteer fire department was also on hand. The Floriani celebrated 150 years of their existence over three days. The event kicked off with an open-air concert at the bathing lake.