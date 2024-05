Adnet coach Perlak quits at the end of the season

The good news first: after a rescue mission on Friday during the Salzburg league match between Adnet and Bramberg (0:4), the home team player Dusan Stojkov was thought to have suffered a broken ankle. However, the all-clear was given at the hospital - it was "only" torn ligaments. But his season is over. By the end of the season at the latest, manager Gerhard Perlak will leave the Tennengau team, which has been relegated.