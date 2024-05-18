“The 32-hour week won’t get us anywhere”

An air of entrepreneurial spirit wafted through the ballroom of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) when biochemist Norbert Bischofberger took to the stage and spoke about his more than impressive career. Born in 1956 in Mellau in the Bregenzerwald, "Nori" was already interested in chemistry in his early childhood, which led, among other things, to the village letterbox exploding during an experiment with black powder. He studied in Innsbruck, at ETH Zurich and at Harvard University. In the 1990s, the Vorarlberg native built up the largest biotech company in the USA. Under his aegis, "Gilead Sciences" brought highly effective drugs against influenza, HIV and hepatitis C onto the market. Bischofberger estimates that 30 million people worldwide now benefit from them - and his inventions have also saved the lives of many.