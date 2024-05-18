Climate activists block Fernpass in travel chaos

Other federal states also affected

According to the ÖAMTC, around a dozen demonstrators also stuck themselves in the traffic jam on the A10 Tauernautobahn, on which a mega traffic jam had already formed due to the single lane, whereupon the flow of cars to the south finally came to a standstill. There were also demonstrations on the A9 Phyrnautobahn near Spielfeld and at the border crossings from Vorarlberg to Switzerland near Lustenau and Hohenems.