When the neighbor receives more climate bonus money

But not every Viennese receives the same amount. In 16 districts there is significantly less than in the others. Take Kirchfeldgasse on the border between Meidling and Liesing, for example. Residents on the 23rd district side receive 50 euros more than their neighbors on the Hetzendorf side of the street. The latter only receive 145 euros because they have a better public transport connection according to Gewessler's logic.