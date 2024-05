Knicks must tremble for NBA play-off semi-final

The New York Knicks have missed out on reaching the play-off semi-finals of the North American professional basketball league NBA ahead of schedule and for the first time since 2000. On Friday (local time), the Knicks lost the sixth game of the "best of seven" series at the Indiana Pacers by 103:116, allowing the Pacers to tie the game at 3:3. The decisive seventh game will take place next Sunday (local time) in New York; so far, each team has won its home games.