"It's all about quality"

Many farewells and upheaval at Rapid

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 07:25

Many farewells - the upheaval at Rapid continues. Milan fly in for a test match in July. Coach Robert Klauß is satisfied with a small squad.

Fourth place is fixed, so the last few days have been relaxed. "We had time for talks, we were able to work through important issues and have planning security," says coach Klauß. Tomorrow's league finale against Hartberg (19,000 tickets are gone) will be marked by farewells: Grüll, Moormann (moves to Blau Weiß Linz), Schick, Sollbauer, three-goalie Unger, Kongolo and (for the time being) Kasanwirjo (he will start his preparation with Feyenoord, a new loan is being sought) are leaving Rapid.

More surprising is the departure of athletics coach Martin Mayer. "By mutual agreement," says sporting director Katzer diplomatically. The many injury-related absences of key players in April of all months, in the decisive phase of the season, gave Klauß and Co. food for thought.

Rapid is therefore facing the next squad shake-up: "We are prepared, early on," assures Katzer. So far, "only" the signing of defender Raux Yao is official. Jansson will follow. "We still have plans," says Katzer. He himself speaks of a transfer "balancing act", because it won't be known until August whether Rapid will make it into a European group stage. However, Klauß does not believe in inflating the squad: "I like small squads. It's about quality, we don't have to fill every position twice," he says, referring to flexible players.

They will start the new season with a treat: On July 20, AC Milan, founded like Rapid in 1899, will be visiting Hütteldorf for their 125th anniversary match. The "Rossoneri" are not on a training camp in Austria and will fly in specially.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
