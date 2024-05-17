Second League
GAK continue their farewell tour with a 5:2 win
The future Bundesliga club GAK did not show any weakness in the penultimate round of the 2nd division and celebrated a 5:2 (4:1) victory at SV Stripfing on Friday. An own goal from Stefan Rakowitz (27'), a brace from Lenn Jastremski (32', 35'), as well as goals from Daniel Maderner (45.+1) and Thomas Schiestl (66') brought Gernot Messner's team a clear success, scoring five goals for the first time this season.
There were also victories for the chasing pack, who were already without a chance. SV Ried won 1-0 (1-0) at home against Sturm II after an early red card for Benjamin Sammer (23') and a penalty goal from Mark Grosse (44'). DSV Leoben, who are still without a 2nd division license for the coming season, won 2-0 (2-0) against latecomers Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz thanks to Cheikhou Dieng (26th, 33rd). FAC won 3:2 (0:1) at SV Horn, while FC Admira won 3:1 (2:0) at SV Lafnitz.
At the bottom of the table, Amstetten drew 1-1 (0-1) at home to FC Liefering, but with a five-point deficit to Sturm Graz II, the Lower Austrians seem almost certain to finish bottom with two rounds remaining. The Jung-Blackys are also out of the running, but FC Dornbirn still have hope. The team from Vorarlberg, who are also currently without a license for 2024/25, won 3:1 (0:1) at home against SKN St. Pölten thanks to a double from Ramon Tanque within three minutes (86th, 70th) and are now just two points behind SW Bregenz and the "dash". For St. Pölten, it was the seventh game in a row without a win, with six defeats in the process. However, the Wolves can no longer be relegated after the second game under coach Christoph Witamwas.
However, the relegation issue will be decided not least at the green table. Leoben and Dornbirn are still without a license for the coming season, and the regional league clubs Austria Salzburg and Hertha Wels do not currently have a license to play - the Permanent Court of Neutral Arbitration will decide their fate. As things stand at present, only two teams from the regional leagues - ASK Voitsberg and Rapid II - meet all the criteria for promotion.
