GAK continue their farewell tour with a 5:2 win

At the bottom of the table, Amstetten drew 1-1 (0-1) at home to FC Liefering, but with a five-point deficit to Sturm Graz II, the Lower Austrians seem almost certain to finish bottom with two rounds remaining. The Jung-Blackys are also out of the running, but FC Dornbirn still have hope. The team from Vorarlberg, who are also currently without a license for 2024/25, won 3:1 (0:1) at home against SKN St. Pölten thanks to a double from Ramon Tanque within three minutes (86th, 70th) and are now just two points behind SW Bregenz and the "dash". For St. Pölten, it was the seventh game in a row without a win, with six defeats in the process. However, the Wolves can no longer be relegated after the second game under coach Christoph Witamwas.