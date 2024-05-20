Extended indefinitely
Skoda Octavia gains a cylinder in the update!
It is the absolute bestseller in the Skoda model range. Launched in 1996 as a low-cost compact saloon, the Czech VW technology clone has developed into a major player in its own right within the Group with over 7.1 million units sold, especially after the introduction of the popular estate model. A model refresh was now due for the current fourth generation, which primarily brought new entry-level engines and digital updates. And in view of the impending end of the combustion engine, it will probably not be the last.
When first encountering the "backbone of the brand", according to Skoda's Sales and Marketing Director Martin Jahn, the differences only become apparent at second glance. As is usual with facelifts, there are new front and rear bumpers, a slightly modified grille, optional Matrix LED headlights and LED rear lights with animated indicators for the saloon and estate model. There are also new colors and wheel designs, that's it.
The technical changes under the bonnet are more significant. Like its brand brothers, the Octavia is also becoming more digital and replacing the analog instrument cluster with a 10-inch screen; the 10-inch central screen is also standard. In more expensive versions, there is also a 13-inch display on the center console. There are also more USB-C ports, which can charge cell phones at 45 watts. Updates can now be downloaded "over the air".
In general, the infotainment system is of course reminiscent of VW, which is no longer a disadvantage after the latest improvements. The display and operation are clear, the system works flawlessly and responds quickly to inputs, whether by fingertip or voice input. "Laura" can regulate the temperature and interior lighting when prompted, tell jokes or even search for nearby restaurants using the constant internet connection.
When the artificial intelligence ChatGPT is added in the course of the year, further infotainment and services will be possible. But the best thing is that the mandatory beeping for exceeding the speed limit can be deactivated at the touch of a button on the steering wheel.
The interior continues to offer the best space in the class with 640 to 1700 liters and many practical extras such as cargo space dividers, nets and door rain screens. A new feature is a box for the second row that can hold two bottles. High-quality processed plastics characterize the technically functional interior, which can be spiced up with genuine and artificial leather as well as recycled materials for an extra charge. The comfortable seats can even be ventilated on request. The revised Skoda app now also enables payment of parking fees and fuel with new functions such as Pay to Park or Pay to Fuel.
The engine/drive combinations are also noticeably new. The previous one-liter three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines, which were economical but always a little grumpy when pushed hard, are now history. From now on, only 1.5-liter four-cylinder engines are available, with 115 or 150 hp, either conventionally with 6-speed manual transmission or as electrified mild hybrid versions with 7-speed DSG. The two 2-liter TDI diesels with 115 PS and manual transmission and 150 PS and DSG remain unchanged in the range. Later in the year, the more powerful versions with 204 PS and the RS model, which will then have 265 PS, are to follow.
It is somewhat surprising that the Octavia, unlike the Kodiaq and Superb or siblings such as the VW Golf and Seat Leon, has to make do without a plug-in hybrid. This is all the more surprising as almost 87 percent of sales go to fleet customers, who could benefit from tax advantages depending on the country. For the next four to five years, however, Skoda's million-seller is once again well equipped.
The time after that will be trickier. In view of the EU's decision to phase out combustion engines in 2035, a completely new development will not be worthwhile. The fourth generation will therefore (have to) be delayed by a few years.
Which is not necessarily a bad thing, given the unbroken popularity of the successful Czech model. Provided that the prices change just as moderately as with the current model change. The saloon and estate both start from 33,390 euros. The mild hybrid versions cost at least 36,590 euros due to the DSG automatic gearbox fitted as standard. The price for the entry-level diesel is not yet known; the more powerful one is available from 39,890 euros. An entry-level Octavia for just under 30,000 euros has been announced for August. (cen/fw)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
