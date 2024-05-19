These future plans at Volkswagen are surprising

Eternal model cycles?

The T-Cross and its CUV offshoot Tairo are in a lower class. With a seven-year model cycle, it would actually be the turn of a new T-Cross in 2026. But here too, VW is allowing the existing model to continue. The Wolfsburg strategists are extending the life cycle of the Polo even further. Its successor generation would even be cyclically due this year. But now it's time to continue production, probably for several years. On the drive side, Euro 7 adaptations are necessary. Manual gearbox versions will disappear and the DSG direct-shift gearbox will become standard equipment. It is rumored that the small one-liter turbo three-cylinder engine will not require mild hybrid electrification for Euro 7, which will keep costs in check.