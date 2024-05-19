New development
These future plans at Volkswagen are surprising
Despite all the electric euphoria, VW is currently making money with conventional combustion engines such as the Golf, Passat and Tiguan. The Wolfsburg-based company even wants to expand its model range and is developing a drive system that has been spurned until now. But it will also use electricity.
The future of Volkswagen is electric. Group CEO Herbert Diess announced this strategy six years ago. Prior to that, he initiated the development of the MEB architecture, on which all ID models are based today. His successor, Oliver Blume, is also sticking to this strategy and wants to put eleven more battery-powered vehicles (BEV) on the road by 2027 alone, the majority of them in Europe.
However, VW's conventional combustion engine and electrified MQB models are currently bringing in the money. This is likely to remain the case in the coming years. The Wolfsburg brand's electric models only have a share of 12.5 percent in Europe, which is below sales expectations despite an upward trend. Nevertheless, they are making a significant contribution to offsetting the CO2 emissions of combustion engines and meeting the Brussels requirements.
Plug-in hybrids with top ranges in the range
VW recently presented the new generations of the Tiguan and Passat. Their drive systems include petrol, diesel and petrol plug-in hybrids, the latter now with ranges of over 100 kilometers. The long-running Golf, now in its eighth generation, has been given a product upgrade. Another could follow as early as 2026. The plan is to introduce a newly developed full hybrid (based on the Toyota principle), which former Group boss Winterkorn always spurned.
The next T-Roc will also get the full hybrid (HEV) approximately one year after its launch (2025). VW's best-selling SUV in Europe in 2023 is entering its second generation, is based on the further developed MQB evo platform and will have the same drive system as the Golf. However, the T-Roc Cabrio will not have a successor. However, VW will continue to produce the last open-top car in its 75-year convertible history until around 2027.
Eternal model cycles?
The T-Cross and its CUV offshoot Tairo are in a lower class. With a seven-year model cycle, it would actually be the turn of a new T-Cross in 2026. But here too, VW is allowing the existing model to continue. The Wolfsburg strategists are extending the life cycle of the Polo even further. Its successor generation would even be cyclically due this year. But now it's time to continue production, probably for several years. On the drive side, Euro 7 adaptations are necessary. Manual gearbox versions will disappear and the DSG direct-shift gearbox will become standard equipment. It is rumored that the small one-liter turbo three-cylinder engine will not require mild hybrid electrification for Euro 7, which will keep costs in check.
Volkswagen will stick with the Touran, although it has been on the market since 2015. The compact van has a firm fan base. The Arteon is nearing its end. Since last year, there has only been the Shooting Brake anyway. Its production is expected to end in 2026 without a successor.
The Touareg, which only recently received a product upgrade (PA), will have to hold out a little longer. The flagship SUV is likely to be replaced at the end of the decade by an all-electric new model, which was once to be called the ID.8 X. However, VW is working on a new nomenclature in which iconic names such as Golf, Tiguan, Passat and probably also Touran and Touareg are to be carried over into the electric age.
New combustion series in planning
In the world of combustion engines, VW is not only updating existing models and planning to extend production, the portfolio is even being refreshed with a new model, the Tayron. The five- or optionally seven-seater SUV will replace the Tiguan Allspace at the beginning of 2025. The Tayron is due to have its world premiere in October. VW promises that the Tayron will not be an extended version of the Tiguan in terms of design, but will have a completely different body. Only the cockpit is identical.
Customers will have to swallow a toad when it comes to the drive. Those who choose the third row of seats cannot drive the Tayron as a plug-in hybrid. There is no space under the seats for the battery.(Michael Specht/SPX)
