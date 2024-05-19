Rapid Vienna against TSV Hartberg – LIVE from 5pm

"We have the opportunity to draw level with Rapid in terms of points. That would be a huge story. I believe that the goal must be to have the same number of points as SK Rapid after 32 rounds. That is our full focus," said Schopp. That would be the case in the event of another away triumph at the Allianz Stadium. Settling for a 0-0 draw is therefore apparently not an issue for the Styrians. In Hartberg's favor is the fact that the away team has always come out on top in the five previous encounters with Rapid in the league.