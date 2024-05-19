Bundesliga showdown
Rapid Vienna against TSV Hartberg – LIVE from 5pm
Final in the Austrian Bundesliga. Rapid Vienna host TSV Hartberg, we report live from 5pm - see ticker.
Fourth place is fixed, but a win is still needed: Rapid want to say goodbye to the summer break with three points at home against TSV Hartberg on Sunday. "We're hoping for a conciliatory finish, a win would be the best present we could give ourselves and the fans," said Rapid coach Robert Klauß on Friday. The Styrians have the clear goal of extending the season under their own steam, and all it takes is a point.
A draw would see head coach Markus Schopp's side secure fifth place and equal their best finish of the 2019/20 season to date. The Styrians would also be in the European Cup play-off final for the last international starting place. Their opponents there will be either WAC or Vienna Austria. Ahead of the final round, they have a two-point cushion over sixth-placed Austria Klagenfurt, who host leaders Sturm Graz.
"We have the opportunity to draw level with Rapid in terms of points. That would be a huge story. I believe that the goal must be to have the same number of points as SK Rapid after 32 rounds. That is our full focus," said Schopp. That would be the case in the event of another away triumph at the Allianz Stadium. Settling for a 0-0 draw is therefore apparently not an issue for the Styrians. In Hartberg's favor is the fact that the away team has always come out on top in the five previous encounters with Rapid in the league.
The Viennese side, who will have to do without Lukas Grgic and presumably also the injured Guido Burgstaller, were in a more "relaxed" mood than usual this week. "There's less pressure," emphasized Klauß. His team narrowly lost their first home game against Hartberg 1-0, when the 39-year-old German was not even in charge. "That was ages ago, wasn't it? You play each other four times in Austria, so there's no need to talk about the first game," said Klauß. What he does remember is the 3-0 win in Hartberg on March 31, in which Marco Grüll scored three goals.
The 25-year-old attacking player, who has scored 46 times in 131 competitive matches for Rapid, will be seen for the last time in a Rapid shirt in front of probably more than 20,000 spectators, as he is moving to Werder Bremen. Another transfer was only announced on Friday, with defender Martin Moormann moving to league rivals Blau-Weiß Linz, where he has signed a contract until 2026. In addition, central defender Michael Sollbauer, all-rounder Thorsten Schick, third goalkeeper Bernhard Unger and loan players Terence Kongolo and Neraysho Kasanwirjo will also leave on Sunday.
However, there could be a reunion with Kasanwirjo. Sporting director Markus Katzer hinted that a re-signing of the full-back at a later date is still a possibility. In general, there are "already plans for a transfer. We'll see how many there are. But we are already very far along with one or two people we are talking to," said Katzer.
It was also announced that Hütteldorf, who recently won 1:0 against Klagenfurt, will start the next season with a new fitness coach. The contract with Martin Mayer, who joined from NK Osijek last summer, will be terminated "by mutual agreement". "There weren't that many muscle injuries and injuries in total. But it was noticeable that most of them were in April, when we need a lot of availability," said Klauß. A successor has not yet been appointed.
