On the Whitsun weekend

Schwarzenbergplatz is a hotspot for fish lovers

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 16:38

On Whitsun weekend, a special culinary highlight awaits visitors to Schwarzenbergplatz in Vienna: in addition to fantastic fish dishes, the Fish & Seafood Festival on 18 and 19 May also offers a great international music program and exciting cooking shows with free admission!

comment0 Kommentare

Fish lovers can rejoice, because the Fish and Seafood Festival on Schwarzenbergplatz in Vienna's city center offers the finest seafood and fish dishes from selected restaurateurs together with the best wines, craft beers and international champagnes. From smoked fish, sushi and sashimi to delicious bouillabaisse, Steckerlfisch and classic Spanish paella, there is plenty to keep you satisfied.

Live music and cooking shows
But there is not only something for the stomach but also for the eyes and ears on Saturday and Sunday, as there will be plenty of live music and cooking shows from renowned restaurants. Visitors can learn the art of safely opening and tasting oysters on both days from 12:00 to 14:00, learn about the traditions of caviar production in Austria, how to easily shuck and prepare fish and seafood and which wines go well with which seafood or freshwater dish.

There will also be a Sponge Bob bouncy castle for the younger guests. Admission is free on both festival days from 12 noon to 10 pm. The first 500 guests over the age of 18 will be invited by the organizers to a glass of sparkling wine.

