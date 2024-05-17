On the Whitsun weekend
Schwarzenbergplatz is a hotspot for fish lovers
On Whitsun weekend, a special culinary highlight awaits visitors to Schwarzenbergplatz in Vienna: in addition to fantastic fish dishes, the Fish & Seafood Festival on 18 and 19 May also offers a great international music program and exciting cooking shows with free admission!
Fish lovers can rejoice, because the Fish and Seafood Festival on Schwarzenbergplatz in Vienna's city center offers the finest seafood and fish dishes from selected restaurateurs together with the best wines, craft beers and international champagnes. From smoked fish, sushi and sashimi to delicious bouillabaisse, Steckerlfisch and classic Spanish paella, there is plenty to keep you satisfied.
Live music and cooking shows
But there is not only something for the stomach but also for the eyes and ears on Saturday and Sunday, as there will be plenty of live music and cooking shows from renowned restaurants. Visitors can learn the art of safely opening and tasting oysters on both days from 12:00 to 14:00, learn about the traditions of caviar production in Austria, how to easily shuck and prepare fish and seafood and which wines go well with which seafood or freshwater dish.
There will also be a Sponge Bob bouncy castle for the younger guests. Admission is free on both festival days from 12 noon to 10 pm. The first 500 guests over the age of 18 will be invited by the organizers to a glass of sparkling wine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.