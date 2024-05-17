Schwarzenbergplatz is a hotspot for fish lovers

Live music and cooking shows

But there is not only something for the stomach but also for the eyes and ears on Saturday and Sunday, as there will be plenty of live music and cooking shows from renowned restaurants. Visitors can learn the art of safely opening and tasting oysters on both days from 12:00 to 14:00, learn about the traditions of caviar production in Austria, how to easily shuck and prepare fish and seafood and which wines go well with which seafood or freshwater dish.