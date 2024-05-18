After the assassination attempt on Fico
Anger and violence: how vulnerable our politicians are
Shooting attacks, beatings, death threats, assaults and paint attacks - the violence against politicians in Europe is escalating.
Politicians are increasingly becoming the target of insults, abuse and, more recently, physical attacks. Following the assassination attempt on Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia, the shock in our neighboring country is profound. His state of health is still described as serious. The next few days will be decisive, according to the hospital.
There was also a scare in Vienna city center a few days ago. An activist carried out a paint attack with fake blood on Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP). She narrowly escaped the bucket of paint before the man was caught.
There have also been several attacks on elected representatives in Germany in recent weeks. The SPD politician Matthias Ecke was beaten until he was ready for hospitalization. Attacked by a group of young men. He suffered broken bones in his face and had to undergo surgery. How is the MEP feeling today after the brutal attack? "I'm on the road to recovery. It was a serious attack. But I will soon be back in the election campaign," Ecke told "Krone".
The former mayor of Berlin, Franziska Giffey (SPD), was also recently physically attacked. In 2023 alone, there were 2790 physical attacks on politicians in Germany, most of which were directed at AfD politicians.
But politicians are also living increasingly dangerous lives here. Death threats against elected representatives are becoming more frequent. Exact figures are not officially available. The letter bomb attack on Vienna's mayor Helmut Zilk in the 1990s remains unforgotten. He narrowly escaped death at the time. The media reports surrounding the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Fico triggered painful memories for former mayor Johann Straner from Fohnsdorf (Styria). He was the victim of an assassination attempt in 2003 and miraculously survived - his wristwatch had decisively stopped the perpetrator's bullet.
Heated mood after the corona pandemic
But where does the increasing willingness to use violence come from? In response to an inquiry from the Ministry of the Interior, the Krone reported that there has been a noticeable increase in threats against certain politically and publicly exposed persons since the pandemic at the latest. Other external factors such as the climate crisis or geopolitical upheavals and wars (Russia, Gaza) are contributing to an increase in threats.
In principle, the Federal President, the Federal Chancellor and the Minister of the Interior have permanent personal protection in Austria. However, this can also be extended to other persons depending on the situation. The fact is that the spiral of hatred and violence is continuing at a dangerous pace.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.