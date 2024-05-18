Anger and violence: how vulnerable our politicians are

There have also been several attacks on elected representatives in Germany in recent weeks. The SPD politician Matthias Ecke was beaten until he was ready for hospitalization. Attacked by a group of young men. He suffered broken bones in his face and had to undergo surgery. How is the MEP feeling today after the brutal attack? "I'm on the road to recovery. It was a serious attack. But I will soon be back in the election campaign," Ecke told "Krone".