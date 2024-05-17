Project against the short happiness of fast fashion

Lisa D. and Wilfried Prantner and their association "Bis es mir vom Leibe fällt" (Until it falls off my body) have been fighting against fast fashion for many years. With their latest project "In search of fulfillment", they are now making a stop in Graz. Until the end of May, a truck frame will be set up on Mariahilferplatz, wrapped in carpets and tarpaulins woven or tufted on site from old T-shirts and items of clothing under the guidance of experts. The aim is to draw attention to the many problems associated with production and logistics.