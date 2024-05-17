Céline Dion with sons at Rolling Stones concert

Her children give Dion strength

Her family is very important to the singer and her three sons also give her strength and hope. "Above all, there is the love of my family and my children, but also the love of the fans and the support of my team. I have these resources and that is a gift. I also have this strength within me," Dion told French "Vogue" in an interview last month. Céline Dion's three sons are the result of her marriage to René Angélil, whom she married in 1994. Her husband died of cancer in 2016.