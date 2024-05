Imola GP: Third practice – LIVE from 12.30pm

Teams arrive with updates

Formula 1 kicks off its European tour this weekend with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. Ahead of the seventh race of the season on Sunday (3pm) in Italy, there is at least a small question mark over the current balance of power in the premier class of motorsport. McLaren recently celebrated a Grand Prix victory in Miami thanks to Lando Norris, and Ferrari also wants to challenge Red Bull even more with a major update.