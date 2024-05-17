Franz Senn Hut
Solution until May 24th or temporary closure
Following a crisis summit on the Franz Senn Hut between the Innsbruck section of the Alpine Club as the owner and the tenant family Fankhauser, a list of demands has now been made to the municipality and the landowners. The hut is threatened with closure.
According to a statement from the Alpine Club and the Fankhauser family, it is no longer possible to supply the hut in the Stubai Alps near Neustift via an emergency route, as the civil law agreement on the use of the route between the municipality and the landowners has expired and no agreement is in sight.
If no satisfactory solution to the problem is found by 24 May, the opening to the general public will have to be postponed indefinitely.
Der Alpenverein und die Betreiberfamilie Fankhauser
In view of the current situation, the Franz-Senn-Hütte needs to be able to plan at least for the supply of food, staff and guests' luggage by May 24 at the latest. Stable and safe transportation is essential. The regular opening date is June 13.
Consequences if no solution is found
"If no satisfactory solution to the problem is found by 24 May, the opening to the general public will have to be postponed indefinitely," emphasize the Alpine Club and the operator family. In this case, only reserved training courses lasting several days would be accommodated as part of closed events. Short stays and spontaneous visits would have to be canceled or refused. Regular restaurant operations during the day would not be able to take place.
It is also requested that bicycles and e-bikes be allowed to use the road to Oberiss again. Cab rides and shuttle services should also be able to take place again.
Urgent appeal and future prospects
"We appeal to all parties involved to come to an agreement as quickly as possible in order to solve the infrastructure problems and make the Franz-Senn-Hütte accessible again. The long-term plan is probably to convert the road into a municipal road, but this could take years. A short-term solution is therefore essential."
