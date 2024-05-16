Dangerous test of courage
US teenager (14) ate extremely spicy chip: dead!
A teenager in the USA has died after eating an extremely spicy corn chip during a test of courage. According to the autopsy report published on Thursday, the 14-year-old from Worcester, Massachusetts, died of cardiac arrest as a result of consuming "a food substance with a high concentration of capsaicin". This is a pungent substance found in chili peppers, paprika and hot peppers.
According to local media, the teenager had already died at the beginning of September. A few days after his death, the manufacturer of the super-hot chip withdrew the product from the market. The chip contains Carolina Reaper, one of the hottest chili varieties in the world.
Challenge as a trend on social media
The chips were sold in packs containing just one chip each. The product was labeled as a "One Chip Challenge" (test of courage with one chip). The "One Chip Challenge" became a trend among young people in online networks.
The packaging of the chip showed a red skull in flames. On the back was a warning that the chip should be kept "out of the reach of children".
Heart problems could have contributed to death
According to the autopsy report, the 14-year-old suffered from a congenital heart defect and a pathological enlargement of the heart. His heart problems could therefore have contributed to his death.
Tests of courage with extremely spicy chips are also common among young people in Germany. In some cases, their consumption has led to emergency medical interventions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
