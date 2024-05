Höll wants to prove himself at a new venue before his home race

"I think it's cool when new venues are added because nobody knows what's going to happen. I think the atmosphere there is also super cool," says Höll, who loves the unknown. What she does know very well is the third World Cup venue from June 7 to 9. This is where the mountain bike elite will meet on their home course in Leogang. After last year's victory, the local heroine is eager for a repeat of the "Vali show" this year.