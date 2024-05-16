Fico to blame for assassination? Criticism of ORF and ÖVP

A furore in the National Council over interjections during a speech by Hafenecker: in a debate on the ORF 2023 report, the FPÖ politician criticized how the broadcaster had reported on the assassination attempt on Fico in "ZiB 2". The report suggested that if the politician had not used such rhetoric, the assassination would not have happened, Hafenecker explained the "succus of the report" from his point of view.