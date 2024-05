Dealer bankruptcy does not leave Zentrasport trembling

Geomix AG insolvent for the second time

Since Wednesday, however, there has been speculation as to whether the specialist retailer community from Ohlsdorf will have to tremble again after Geomix AG in Liezen, the sporting goods retailer that helped cause Zentrasport's turbulence, slipped into insolvency for the second time. Yesterday evening there was a sigh of relief: "Zentrasport is solvent. We will fulfill the restructuring plan as agreed even without this income," revealed Sport 2000 Austria board member Holger Schwarting.