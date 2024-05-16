Criminals should serve their sentences abroad

Bilateral agreement as legal basis

The legal basis is an agreement between Denmark and Kosovo, which has already been ratified by the Danish side, but not yet by the Kosovan parliament. The local staff will come from both Denmark and Kosovo. The cooperation is not only intended to relieve the overcrowded prisons in Denmark, but also to send a signal to foreign offenders, as people are to serve their sentence in a third country and then be repatriated from there to their home countries. According to Danish calculations, this cooperation should also be cheaper than building a new prison on Danish territory.