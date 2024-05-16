Vienna is a great place to live and murder

The biggest thriller tour in the world

For his next book "Kalendermädchen", he is going on "the biggest thriller tour in the world". Instead of reading in small bookshops, he is rocking the biggest stages in German-speaking countries. "It's supposed to be a big celebration of the book itself, a mixture of concert and reading," he reveals. Presented on an opulent 360-degree stage, which will include an unusual "Advent calendar" - filled with "true stories that I have researched over the past few years - and which are so unbelievable, so much stranger than Fitzek, that I could never write them." On November 24, he will be making a stop at the Stadthalle in Vienna. A city he loves for its morbidly beautiful charm. "Many thriller authors set their stories in Vienna. And I have a hunch that Berlin and Vienna will play a leading role in the novel for my 20th anniversary in 2026. Vienna is a wonderful place to murder - but even more wonderful to live," he laughs.