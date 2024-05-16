Cocaine from South America: police break up drug gang

Thanks to the Carinthian investigators in charge and their Styrian colleagues, a total of 21 other suspected members of the gang, which probably operated throughout Austria and was controlled from the Balkans, were finally arrested. And where the majority of the proceeds are said to have flowed back to. A highly professionally managed and structured cartel that has demonstrably smuggled and sold 17.1 kg of heroin, 39.1 kg of cocaine, 19 kg of cannabis, three kilos of "speed" and 1,000 ecstasy tablets (mainly by car) to Austria since December 2022. Total profit: 5.2 million euros!