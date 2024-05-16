SPÖ may no longer use fpö.eu and vilimsky.eu

The FPÖ has successfully enforced a temporary injunction against the "hijacking" of two internet addresses by the SPÖ, which would actually be assigned to the FPÖ. For a few days now, www.fpö.eu or www.vilimsky.eu have not featured liberal content as expected, but instead portraits of SPÖ EU lead candidate Andreas Schieder, who proclaims: "Europe's future is fair." After a while, you are redirected to the SPÖ page "europa-fair-gestalten".