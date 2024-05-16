Vorteilswelt
A damper for the SPÖ

SPÖ may no longer use fpö.eu and vilimsky.eu

16.05.2024 12:36

The FPÖ has successfully enforced a temporary injunction against the "hijacking" of two internet addresses by the SPÖ, which would actually be assigned to the FPÖ. For a few days now, www.fpö.eu or www.vilimsky.eu have not featured liberal content as expected, but instead portraits of SPÖ EU lead candidate Andreas Schieder, who proclaims: "Europe's future is fair." After a while, you are redirected to the SPÖ page "europa-fair-gestalten".

According to the interim injunction issued by the Vienna Regional Court for Civil Matters, the SPÖ, as the defendant, is ordered to "refrain from using the domain name "https://fpö.eu" in this form with immediate effect, failing which it will be enforced".

Specifically, the SPÖ must not use the domain "to identify its homepage in this or a similar form that infringes the plaintiff's right to the name 'fpö', in particular also in connection with other top level domains and/or to use the name 'fpö' for advertising purposes".

According to an FPÖ lawyer, the preliminary injunction was also decided in favor of the FPÖ for the website "vilimsky.eu". On Thursday morning, the pages were still accessible unchanged.

Vilimsky castigates "red poison kitchen"
"This is the first major legal defeat for the SPÖ in this EU election campaign," said FPÖ top candidate Harald Vilimsky in a written statement. "It was clear that this cheap domain theft would not go through. Schieder and Co. should close their red poison kitchen and return to the political stage."

On Tuesday, the SPÖ commented on the incident with derision via the short message service X: "We secure peace and democracy. Others not even http://vilimsky.eu", wrote the SPÖ.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

