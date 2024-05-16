My favorite e-bike tour: experience alpine delicacies

You start on the shore promenade of Lake Walchsee, towards the magnificent moorland landscape of the Schwemm, which is also a nature reserve. Parking at the lake: 3 euros. At Rettenschöss, turn onto the road towards the Feistenau district and pass the Feistenau hiking parking lot. Tip: Less sporty bikers can start from here. You save yourself the steep climb from Rettenschöss to Feistenau. Parking: also 3 euros.