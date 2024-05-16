Start in Kaiserwinkl
My favorite e-bike tour: experience alpine delicacies
The start of the "e-bike tips" by and with Franz Posch begins in Kaiserwinkl in the Untere Schranne. The destination is the famous Burgeralm alpine cheese dairy on the Wandberg.
You start on the shore promenade of Lake Walchsee, towards the magnificent moorland landscape of the Schwemm, which is also a nature reserve. Parking at the lake: 3 euros. At Rettenschöss, turn onto the road towards the Feistenau district and pass the Feistenau hiking parking lot. Tip: Less sporty bikers can start from here. You save yourself the steep climb from Rettenschöss to Feistenau. Parking: also 3 euros.
A short detour is worthwhile
Above the hiking parking lot in Feistenau, turn right uphill at the fork in the road into the hamlet, shortly afterwards turn right again past the "Zur schönen Aussicht" inn to the barrier, and from now on always follow the forest path uphill.
At the Rettenbachalm, the path leads to the right to the Burgeralm. Tip: A short detour to the left to the Inntal view at the Karspitze with its mountain chapel is definitely worthwhile.
Cheese delicacies await at Burgeralm
From the fork in the road at Rettenbachalm, the forest road leads to the right to a short descent and then over a final steep climb to the famous Burgeralm. At this cheese dairy, the dedicated hosts Martha and Toni Fahringer have been producing a selection of delicious cheeses, soft cheeses and alpine butter using traditional methods and a high level of craftsmanship for many years.
Facts and figures
- Travel time: there & back approx. 2 hours
- Total distance: There and back 30.8 km
- Altitude difference: From Walchsee 714 HM; from the hiking parking lot 378 HM
- Requirements: An e-bike tour from Walchsee that requires a little fitness. You need to be able to handle the bike and have a good feel for braking downhill. A water bottle, helmet and gloves are a matter of course.
- Refreshment stops: Burgeralm 0699/123 90463, Wandberghütte 0664/432 1770
The way back from the welcoming hosts to the valley follows the same route as the ascent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
