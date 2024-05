Win tickets for cultural enjoyment in the Rosengarten!

Cultural experiences, live performances and cabaret evenings to make you laugh out loud - all in the wildly romantic setting of the Rosengarten on Linz's Pöstlingberg. The venue run by organizer Sabine Weiler has long since established itself as an institution for culture lovers. From 19 June, it will once again kick off with a brilliant seasonal program featuring well-known names such as Lukas Resetarits, Stermann & Grissemann, Insieme, Gery Seidl, Roland Düringer, Gernot Kulis, Maschek and so many more.