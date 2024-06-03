Laying the foundations for an active life at an early age!

Burgenland's umbrella organizations contribute a lot to this

ASKÖ Burgenland is known for its activities in the fitness and health sector - even for the youngest children there is the "Fit Frosch Hopsi Hopper", which stands for quality and fun in exercise. "In addition to traditional sports such as tennis and soccer," says Regional Managing Director Andreas Ponic, "we have many activities for children and young people." From flag football and boxing to grass skiing and figure skating. The "Girls on the Ball" project laid the foundation for the boom in girls' soccer in 2018.