Sporty Burgenland

Laying the foundations for an active life at an early age!

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 09:00

Sport is an important factor in life, especially for children and young people! Burgenland can confidently be described as a sporting state - the state and associations are doing a lot to "pick up" even the youngest children and lay the foundations for an active, sporty life.

The pilot project "Every child should learn to swim" was launched last school year. "There are tragic accidents every year," says sports councillor Heinrich Dorner, "so it is all the more important that children learn to swim as early as possible." This is why capacities have been doubled for the current school year. The umbrella associations ASKÖ, ASVÖ and Union are also committed to this.

"Every child should learn to swim" - a project that is close to Heinrich Dorner's heart. (Bild: Landesmedienservice Burgenland)
"Every child should learn to swim" - a project that is close to Heinrich Dorner's heart.
(Bild: Landesmedienservice Burgenland)

"For a healthy attitude"
As well as for the daily exercise unit, which currently reaches 70 percent of all classes. The tennis academy founded in Oberpullendorf in September 2022 also set a milestone. The national and international players are ensuring success, and the coaching team under Wolfgang Thiem has already been expanded. The province's latest campaign is called "Burgenland bewegt Kids" (Burgenland gets kids moving): all sixth-grade pupils will receive sports equipment vouchers worth 200 euros in 2024/25. "If children exercise regularly at a young age, this lays the foundation for a sporty and healthy attitude to life," says Dorner.

Zitat Icon

The broadly conceived sports voucher campaign is another decisive step towards establishing Burgenland as the No. 1 sports state in the long term.

Sportlandesrat Heinrich Dorner

The athletics bases located at schools, such as here in Neusiedl, are also important measures to get young people interested in sport. (Bild: Landesmedienservice Burgenland)
The athletics bases located at schools, such as here in Neusiedl, are also important measures to get young people interested in sport.
(Bild: Landesmedienservice Burgenland)

Burgenland's umbrella organizations contribute a lot to this
ASKÖ Burgenland is known for its activities in the fitness and health sector - even for the youngest children there is the "Fit Frosch Hopsi Hopper", which stands for quality and fun in exercise. "In addition to traditional sports such as tennis and soccer," says Regional Managing Director Andreas Ponic, "we have many activities for children and young people." From flag football and boxing to grass skiing and figure skating. The "Girls on the Ball" project laid the foundation for the boom in girls' soccer in 2018.

Movement festivals are very popular. (Bild: ASKÖ Burgenland)
Movement festivals are very popular.
(Bild: ASKÖ Burgenland)
Even the youngest children practise boxing. (Bild: ASKÖ Burgenland)
Even the youngest children practise boxing.
(Bild: ASKÖ Burgenland)

ASVÖ Burgenland shines with sports adventure days during the vacations and family sports days. "It is important to us to prevent a lack of exercise," says President Robert Zsifkovits, "we bring regional sports clubs and the population together at the family sports days."

Zitat Icon

With the ASVÖ Sports Experience Days, our exercise coaches create a multi-day activity period for children and young people during the vacations.

ASVÖ-Präsident Ing. Robert Zsifkovits

Sports adventure days and family sports days are very popular. (Bild: ASVÖ Burgenland)
Sports adventure days and family sports days are very popular.
(Bild: ASVÖ Burgenland)
Anton Menner (Coordinator Health &amp; Popular Sports), mascot Filu and ASVÖ Burgenland President Robert Zsifkovits. (Bild: ASVÖ Burgenland)
Anton Menner (Coordinator Health &amp; Popular Sports), mascot Filu and ASVÖ Burgenland President Robert Zsifkovits.
(Bild: ASVÖ Burgenland)

"We are all called upon to teach our children and young people to enjoy exercise and sport," says Karin Ofner, President of Sportunion Burgenland. The focus is on promoting young talent - for example at the "actiondays". On May 7, there were 800 participants at the "Inclusive Children's Games and Sports Festival" in Donnerskirchen. The Sportunion also continues to develop trend sports such as "Ninja Sport".

The swimming course at Gols elementary school (Bild: Sportunion Burgenland)
The swimming course at Gols elementary school
(Bild: Sportunion Burgenland)
Ninja training is available in Eisenstadt, Mattersburg and Pinkafeld. (Bild: Sportunion Burgenland)
Ninja training is available in Eisenstadt, Mattersburg and Pinkafeld.
(Bild: Sportunion Burgenland)
The children should try out a lot. (Bild: SPORTUNION Burgenland)
The children should try out a lot.
(Bild: SPORTUNION Burgenland)
The Ninja national championship took place in Eisenstadt in April. (Bild: SPORTUNION Burgenland)
The Ninja national championship took place in Eisenstadt in April.
(Bild: SPORTUNION Burgenland)
It is important to Managing Director Patrick Bauer and President Karin Ofner that children learn to swim. (Bild: Sportunion Burgenland)
It is important to Managing Director Patrick Bauer and President Karin Ofner that children learn to swim.
(Bild: Sportunion Burgenland)

Union Managing Director Patrick Bauer is particularly concerned about young athletes: "Together with our member clubs, we want to offer children and young people in our province the best possible conditions for leading an active sporting lifestyle and are therefore focusing on promoting young talent!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Verena Höchstätter
Verena Höchstätter
