The Russian war of aggression and political chaos in Slovakia paved the way for Fico's big political comeback. During the election campaign, the talented speaker took a much sharper stance and addressed the financial concerns of the Slovakians, driven by double-digit inflation rates at times. His campaign was also supported by Russian disinformation, which particularly caught on in Slovakia. A culprit for the economic misery was quickly found: Kiev. Ukraine is "one of the most corrupt countries in the world". Nobody knows how much of the aid for Ukraine "disappears somewhere".