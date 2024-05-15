Sensation! UBSC Graz reaches for the basketball throne

Statistics can be deceiving

"Nobody would have thought that possible," said a jubilant UBSC sports director Karl Sommer, who had already won the Austrian championship with Fürstenfeld in 2008. "But we acted as a real team, this club has so earned it." Head coach Ervin Dragsic's squad is now reaching for the stars - Oberwart stands between UBSC and their first title win. "We have a 3-0 record against them this season," said UBSC manager Michael Fuchs. "But they've changed a lot, we can't let that fool us." The final series (best-of-five) kicks off on Saturday at the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz. A top crowd is expected against the Gunners.