Entrepreneurs furious
Confusing signs: Trouble over city construction site
Although business is slowly recovering in Maxglaner Hauptstraße, countless entrepreneurs are furious about the daunting signage. "The signs are scaring customers away."
Work on two sections of Maxglaner Hauptstraße will continue until the end of November. One lane is currently completely impassable for around 500 meters, while a two-man traffic light system has been introduced for the second. Only occasionally does a trolleybus pass through. These activities are essential to maintain the Salzburg-AG network infrastructure (electricity, gas, etc.). There is no doubt about that. The building site even has advantages for the hip restaurant Fit Smartfood (formerly Café Engeljähringer). "You can hardly hear a car, it's extremely quiet and therefore great for our guest garden," says owner Christopher Conradi (39).
"Customers give us a wide berth"
But not only the restaurateur but also many of the local business owners wonder why the busy shopping street has been closed since April. However, construction work is hardly noticeable. This was also the case during the site inspection on Wednesday afternoon. What's more: "We were only informed about the project a week before construction started," explains Conradi.
Gerhard Thurner from the toy store of the same name takes a much harsher tone. "The city's communication in the run-up to the event was abysmal. What is far worse is that the signage at many points in the district gives the impression that Maxglaner Hauptstraße is completely closed. Drivers - unnecessarily - give us a wide berth. I've lost at least 20 percent of my turnover," says the 59-year-old from Salzburg, annoyed.
Willi Wulz, who runs the Rupertus pharmacy next door, was also hit hard by the roadworks at first: "There were a third fewer customers. That's slowly recovering. But the building site will soon be relocated. The uncertainty will then be great again."
Thurner, the baker, the optician and their colleagues have just one wish for the remaining months of the construction site: "Let's put up big signs to show that you can shop here. Our existence is at stake."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.