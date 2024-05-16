Confusing signs: Trouble over city construction site

Work on two sections of Maxglaner Hauptstraße will continue until the end of November. One lane is currently completely impassable for around 500 meters, while a two-man traffic light system has been introduced for the second. Only occasionally does a trolleybus pass through. These activities are essential to maintain the Salzburg-AG network infrastructure (electricity, gas, etc.). There is no doubt about that. The building site even has advantages for the hip restaurant Fit Smartfood (formerly Café Engeljähringer). "You can hardly hear a car, it's extremely quiet and therefore great for our guest garden," says owner Christopher Conradi (39).