Shock for children: hamsters died like flies

As the trade in small animals is booming almost as much as the trade in cheap puppies, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs and the like often suffer a terrible fate and are produced in mass breeding facilities - bred would be the wrong word. A family who bought a hamster in good faith only to find it lying dead in its cage a few days later also had to experience this. And unfortunately it was no sad coincidence - the second hamster also died the very next day.