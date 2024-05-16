Vorteilswelt
Great dissatisfaction

FPÖ turmoil: Ex-Blue Party member vents anger

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 10:00

The former deputy district chairman resigned from his position and left the party. He has now revealed the reasons behind this.

comment0 Kommentare

As reported, there is turbulence and resignations in the FPÖ district group Eisenstadt Umgebung. The party leadership does not want to overstate the matter. However, Peter Aschauer, the previous deputy district chairman, has now spoken out, not only resigning from his position but also leaving the party.

No questioning, no consent
He explained his resignation by saying that there had been constant subtle measures taken against those who were seen as "conspirators". For example, the former district leader Christian Ries - his party colleagues had expressed their distrust in him, whereupon he resigned his position - was put on the list of candidates for the state elections "without consulting the district leadership, their consent or hearing other suitable candidates".

Question of qualifications
For Aschauer, the time has come to consider "the professional qualifications and performance of the candidates, and not their followers" when awarding positions. He continues: "In no other sector than politics is it possible, in my opinion, to obtain highly remunerated, responsible management positions without going through an appropriate selection process or delivering the corresponding performance."

Own list conceivable
In the Neufeld municipal council, the young politician wants to work as a "wild" mandatary in future. His fellow councillor Andreas Waller will remain an FPÖ member. If there is support from the population, they will run together with an independent list in the next municipal elections, says Aschauer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Miehl
