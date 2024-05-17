Sex: more than just a sensual pleasure

Intimacy can even lower high blood pressure

Attention hypertensives: The blood pressure of lovers also benefits. According to studies by the University of Paisley, Scotland, sex lowers diastolic blood pressure (the "lower" value when measured) in particular. Researchers at the New England Research Institute have also found in long-term studies of men around the age of 50 that they suffer 45 percent less from heart disease if they have regular sexual intercourse.