Even in old age
Sex: more than just a sensual pleasure
Intimacy and physical love play a role in the lives of many older people. And why shouldn't they? After all, it is now well known that sexually active men and women can enjoy many health benefits. We show you why you should enjoy lovemaking.
Want some examples? Depending on how intensely you get down to it, you burn several hundred calories. Sex is therefore a pleasant fitness workout, after which you can also "sin" more, for example with sweets. Regular sexual intercourse also ensures better sleep.
Intimacy can even lower high blood pressure
Attention hypertensives: The blood pressure of lovers also benefits. According to studies by the University of Paisley, Scotland, sex lowers diastolic blood pressure (the "lower" value when measured) in particular. Researchers at the New England Research Institute have also found in long-term studies of men around the age of 50 that they suffer 45 percent less from heart disease if they have regular sexual intercourse.
In addition, the endorphins released during lovemaking not only make you happy, but also relieve pain. Yes, even joint pain, which is common in old age. The reason: these hormones are similar in structure to morphines (strong painkillers from the opiate family).
Happy immune system
Even the immune system benefits, so you don't get sick as quickly: scientists have discovered that sexually active people have more immunoglobulins in their saliva. These are proteins that play an important role in the defense against foreign substances such as pathogens.
Physical love trains the senses
Have you heard that sex can also train the senses of older people? Studies show, for example, that physical intimacy can improve the eyesight of older people. It also promotes emotional bonding, which in turn increases well-being and satisfaction - and thus indirectly supports vision.
Exercise (including sexual activity) stimulates blood circulation and oxygen supply to the body. This also applies to the inner ear. If it is better supplied with blood, this can improve hearing.
Moaning can also improve hearing by stimulating auditory perception. The intense experience of sensuality also helps to alleviate age-related hearing problems by improving neurological processes, for example.
Skin contact also increases tactile perception and the sensitivity of the skin. Of course, pleasurable touch also increases general well-being.
