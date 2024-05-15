Terror investigations: Police search for weapons in the forest

Called to "fight" on TikTok

A confidant of a radical preacher, who calls for a "fight against infidels" via Telegram and TikTok, allegedly repeatedly stayed there. The Ottakringer apartment is also said to have served as a place to stay for the 30-year-old Tajik when he stopped off in Vienna. The man, who was arrested on the basis of a European arrest warrant on December 24 in Wesel on the Lower Rhine and subsequently extradited to the Viennese judiciary, had been the focus of the German domestic intelligence service for some time. He was observed filming St. Stephen's Cathedral in an atypical manner for tourists, checking it for surveillance cameras and tapping the walls.